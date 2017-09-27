Founder of Pillar AI to Speak at the Chatbots & A.I. Conference in London on October 3, 2017

New York, NY-- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Pillar AI will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com) on October 3, 2017 in London.



Chris Booth, founder from Pillar AI will speak on a panel discussing the mistakes he’s made and lessons he’s learned during his time building chatbots for clients – so you can avoid them in the future too!



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJxCHFIvku4



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT PILLAR AI



Across industries, the average website has a conversion rate 2.35%. A common recommendation for a quick improvement is to install live chat onto your website.



However, that’s bad advice, because without manning live chat – which most small businesses can’t do consistently - it’s not effective. Sadly, small business’ customer service remains uncompetitive against large organisations and their conversion rate remains low too.



At Pillar, we want to be the Squarespace for chatbots and A.I: giving small businesses the ability to create their own automated assistants easily. They’ll be able to take advantage of the benefits live chat can bring: better customer experience, increased engagement and increased conversion rates.



Be one person, with the power of thousand – with pillarai.com





ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an advanced business networking convention for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day conference.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



