Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Shepherd and Wedderburn LLPwill speak at the Litigation Funding Conference( http://www.litigationfinanceconference.com ) on October 2, 2017 in London.



John MacKenzie, Partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP will speak on a panel covering attorney & corporate counsel experiences with litigation finance.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HAYwCOr_vg





ABOUT SHEPHERD AND WEDDERBURN LLP



Shepherd and Wedderburn is a leading UK law firm. From offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and the City of London, the firm delivers comprehensive multi-jurisdictional legal advice across every business sector as well as offering the full range of private client and wealth management services.



Regarded by many as the go-to firm for specialist advice in real estate; energy and natural resources; and financial and banking sectors, Shepherd and Wedderburn also has an impressive track record in advising clients from across other industries and sectors. FTSE and AIM companies, large SMEs, and public service organisations are counted among its clients.It has 81 partners and more than 500 staff.



As a founding member of the World Services Group, Shepherd and Wedderburn is able to respond to clients’ needs swiftly and effectively anywhere in the world. Currently the firm serves clients in 92 jurisdictions.



ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-london-2017.php



For more information, please visit the website http://www.litigationfinanceconference.com or contact:

Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@litigationfundingconference.com

Twitter:@LITIGATIONFUND1



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.