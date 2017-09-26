Jackpot Capital Casino Celebrates Oktoberfest with Bonus Cash & Free Spins on Cash Bandits 2 Slot

It’s Oktoberfest in Germany and all around the world people are in the mood to party. There’s definitely a festive Oktoberfest atmosphere at Jackpot Capital Casino this week as they give players lots of Oktoberfest bonus cash and free spins on one of their most popular online slots, Cash Bandits 2.



“I think the reason Oktoberfest is such a popular party is that in Europe and North America we know there’s a dark, cold winter coming,” said manager Oliver Smith. “It’s our last chance to have some fun before the winter winds start blowing!”



Jackpot Capital is all about fun, offering hundreds of real money online casino games from Realtime Gaming. Since it arrived this summer, Bank Bandits 2 has been one of the most popular.



The sneaky gangsters that slots players loved in the first Cash Bandits slot game are on the loose again in Cash Bandits 2. Like the original game, the Wild is an Expanding Wild. But in the new game it can appear on any of the five reels, not just the middle reel. In the bonus game, players crack a safe to win up to 50 free spins with up to 5X multipliers.



50% PLUS 150 Free Spins on Cash Bandits 2

Coupon Code: BEERBANDITS50

Min deposit: $45; Max bonus: $350

Available September 28 until October 2, 2017 only.



Players all over the world enjoy Jackpot Capital’s online slots and table games. Its newest slot game from Realtime Gaming, Dragon Orb, has a sticky Expanding Wilds and two progressive jackpots.



Watch a video of this online casino news story on YouTube