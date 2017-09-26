Free Blackjack during Happy Hour this Friday at Intertops Poker & Juicy Stakes

All summer, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes have been making Friday Happy Hour just a little happier by offering bonuses and free bets to players enjoying their casino games. This Friday, the two popular poker rooms are doing it again. Friday, September 29, from 7 to 10 pm Eastern, players will get free Blackjack hands when they hit designated hands.



Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are popular with poker players all over the world and are also becoming well known for their selection of online slots and table games from World Match, Lucktap and Betsoft.



This Friday Happy Hour, five natural Blackjacks earn one free Blackjack hand. Each Blackjack where both cards are the same suit wins three free hands. A Small Suite 21 earns five free hands.



A Natural Blackjack is an Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit. Hands where both cards are the same suit -- Clubs, Spades, Hearts or Diamonds – win more free hands. A Small Suite Blackjack is a 6, 7 and 8 (in any order).



Players can win up to $250 on free hands. Free hand winnings are subject to 15X roll-over.



Under the Casino tab in each poker room there are several versions of Blackjack to choose from including Face Up 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pairs. (Games in Intertops’ main casino do not qualify for this promotion.)



Intertops Poker players will find further details at https://poker.intertops.eu/en/promotions/bonus-offers Details are also available at Juicy Stakes at https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions/124-blackjack-happy-hour.



Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes frequently host online satellite tournaments for big-money events in Europe and the Caribbean. Next week they’ll be announcing details of a new series that will send the winner to the Aussie Millions tournament in Melbourne, Australia.



Watch this online poker news story on YouTube