A Couple’s Journey through Life Brought to Light

In his book Our Life’s Adventurous Journey, author Michael Cotie discusses the value of keeping one’s resolve despite arduous circumstances.



The book details the story of two baby boomers who were joined together in holy matrimony as one couple. Intimate details from the author’s and his wife’s childhood up to the later stages of their marriage is vividly narrated in the pages. Although their union is not perfect, they’re still together for going on forty-one years now because of their strong faith in the Lord.



Cotie and his wife stayed true to their wedding vows to not forsake each other for better or for worse and in sickness and in health. Our Life’s Adventurous Journey offers a personal account of staying true to the values of Christianity as a married couple.



This is the first of three autobiographies about the Christian way of life in relation to the author’s family. The second book, A Christian Father, a Man of Faith, is about Cotie’s father and how he handled the difficulties in his life. The last of the series, Francis: An Abolitionist in Antebellum Times, recounts the stories of the author’s great-grandfather who was an abolitionist during the 1800s and a circuit-riding Baptist preacher.





Our Life’s Adventurous Journey

Written by Michael Cotie

About the Author

Michael Cotie is a pastor in Dayton, Texas. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Baptist University and master’s and doctorate degrees in theology from Slidell Baptist Seminary. He and his wife have been travelling to over twenty-two states in the United States to accomplish their mission in accordance to God’s plans.