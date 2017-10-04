Author Tickles Hearts by His Story of Love

The book, Kyle O’Reilly: Young Love, is about two young hearts that fell so deeply in love with each other. All it took was just one look and they were in love. This young couple is an epitome of the cliché “love at first sight”. They fell in love the moment their eyes met, blossoming into a romantic relationship that would affect their future lives.

Romantic affection is the sweetest and can bring a person to cloud nine. However, this kind of love can also be a driving force for a person to make quick decisions that might be inappropriate and may sometimes lead to regretful situations. The young couple in the story had that similar experience. There was a point when they had to deal with a long distance relationship and began missing each other so bad. They had to make a decision that could possibly affect their whole lives.

This book of young romance brings good vibes and can be a good stress reliever. It can take readers back to the time when they were so in love making them feel the butterflies in the stomach again. This is an interesting catch for anyone who wants to love and be loved, especially for teenagers.

Kyle O’Reilly: Young Love will be presented as one of the titles at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017. Hurry! Grab a copy now and feel the love!



Kyle O’Reilly: Young Love

Written by John Lyndon Green

Published by AuthorHouse​

Published date July 25, 2013

Paperback price 14.95



About the Author

John Lyndon Green is married with five children and one grandson. As a young boy, he grew up in Blackwater, Missouri to a large family of fourteen children, he being the youngest. He is a man of God. He has strong faith in Him. God became his source of strength in his many trials, especially in his battle for cancer. He loves to write having hope of giving the precious gift of love and grace God has given him. He has both mining and farming experiences which lead him to realize that people need God’s helping hands in everything — not only for a favorable weather but also for protection.