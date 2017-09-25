Xilinx joins Linaro IoT and Embedded Group

We are looking forward to collaborating with the LITE community to enable end-to-end stacks in the IoT and embedded space

[Linaro Connect SFO17, 25 September 2017] Linaro Ltd, the open source collaborative engineering organization developing software for the Arm® ecosystem, today announced that Xilinx has joined the Linaro IoT and Embedded (LITE) Segment Group.

LITE members work collaboratively in Linaro on reducing fragmentation in operating systems, middleware and cloud connectivity solutions, and delivering open source device reference platforms to enable faster time to market, improved security and lower maintenance costs for connected products. With a key goal to complete essential, non-differentiating, shared work as reliably as possible, Linaro relies on open source platforms - including Zephyr for Arm Cortex-M devices and EdgeX for Cortex-A gateways - to develop, continuously integrate and test code.

“We’re excited to welcome Xilinx as a member of LITE”, said Matt Locke, LITE Director. “Discussions between Linaro and Xilinx have ranged from LITE gateway and security work through networking, 96Boards, and Xilinx All Programmable SoC and MPSoC platforms. I expect initial collaboration will focus on the gateway, but I look forward to building on this relationship to bring the benefits of collaborative, open-source engineering to other areas in Xilinx’s broad range of product offerings.”

“Becoming a member of the LITE group will enable Xilinx to optimize the Linaro open source stacks with our All Programmable SoCs”, said Tomas Evensen, CTO Embedded Software at Xilinx. “We are looking forward to collaborating with the LITE community to enable end-to-end stacks in the IoT and embedded space.”

About Xilinx

Xilinx is a leading provider of All Programmable semiconductor products, including FPGAs, SoCs, MPSoCs, RFSoCs, and 3D ICs. Xilinx uniquely enables applications that are both software defined and hardware optimized – powering industry advancements in Cloud Computing, 5G Wireless, Embedded Vision, and Industrial IoT. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

About Linaro

Linaro is leading collaboration on open source development in the Arm ecosystem. The company has over 300 engineers working on consolidating and optimizing open source software for the Arm architecture, including developer tools, the Linux kernel, Arm power management, and other software infrastructure. Linaro is distribution neutral: it wants to provide the best software foundations to everyone by working upstream, and to reduce non-differentiating and costly low level fragmentation. The effectiveness of the Linaro approach has been demonstrated by Linaro’s growing membership, and by Linaro consistently being listed as one of the top five company contributors, worldwide, to Linux kernels since 3.10.

To ensure commercial quality software, Linaro’s work includes comprehensive test and validation on member hardware platforms. The full scope of Linaro engineering work is open to all online. To find out more, please visit http://www.linaro.org and http://www.96Boards.org.

