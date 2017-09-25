Our #BannedBooksWeek Reading List: Part 1

Penguin Random House is proud to be a leading sponsor of the 35th annual Banned Books Week, September 24 – 30, which was founded in 1982 in response to a sudden increase in book challenges. This week, we’re highlighting frequently banned and challenged books to help raise awareness of the importance of defending our right to express ourselves and read without censorship or interference. Keep reading for Banned Books reading list inspiration, and stay tuned all week for more recommendations.

1984 by George Orwell

Challenge Reason: Pro-Communist

More relevant than ever before, 1984 exposes the worst crimes imaginable—the destruction of truth, freedom, and individual­ity. The story of one man’s nightmare odyssey as he pursues a forbidden love affair through a world ruled by warring states and a power structure that controls not only information but also individual thought and memory, 1984 is a prophetic, haunting tale. A masterpiece of rebellion and imprisonment, where war is peace, freedom is slavery, and Big Brother is watching.

THIRTEEN REASONS WHY by Jay Asher

Challenge Reason: Drugs/Alcohol/Smoking, Sexually Explicit,Suicide, Unsuited for Age Group

After Hannah Baker commits suicide, she leaves behind 13 tapes explaining the reasons she decided to end her life. An intricate and heartrending story of confusion and desperation that will deeply affect teen readers.

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME by Mark Haddon

Challenge Reason: Offensive Language

Although gifted with a superbly logical brain, for fifteen-year-old Christopher everyday interactions and admonishments have little meaning. He lives on patterns, rules, and a diagram kept in his pocket. Then one day, a neighbor’s dog, Wellington, is killed and his carefully constructive universe is threatened.

