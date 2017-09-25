GlobalData and Huawei Jointly Release Network Experience Index White Paper

Huawei and GlobalData have jointly released a new white paper entitled “The Future is Now for the Holistic Network Index - Network Experience Index (NEI)”. The white paper provides a benchmark or standard for mobile operators to have a macro view of the network that reflects the real end-user service experience.

As the mobile network develops, the number of counters, KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), KQIs (Key Quality Indicators) and QoE (Quality of Experience) indicators across different technologies keep building up. It is getting more difficult to keep track of which indicators to closely follow. The challenge is to simplify what is becoming more complicated, therefore the need to have an experience-oriented metric is imperative.

Huawei’s NEI represents the score extracted from four key categories, namely Voice Experience, Web Experience, Video Experience and Network Capabilities. NEI presents a unified standard from typical experience modeling, ensuring network experience features and trends can be measured. Network ranking and evaluation can also be generated, which can guide experience-centric network building.

There are different options to collect the NEI inputs; via the NEI APP, SDK (Software Development Kit), Drive Test and/or from the OSS Network Data statistics. The different scores are aggregated and then presented as the NEI score.

The white paper also includes results from GlobalData on a diverse range of operators, including multinational and local operators spread across various geographies. Insights about the emerging requirements and new approaches to network benchmarking and testing are also provided.

Additionally, the benefits of NEI, as featured in the CMCC Sichuan Mobile (Chengdu) Case Study, are showcased in the white paper. The improvements that NEI contributed to Sichuan Mobile are described, including a significant improvement of the U-vMOS score from 3.15 to 3.9.

For further information, please download the Huawei Network Experience Index (NEI) White Paper on this link.