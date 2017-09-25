African Mining Services chooses Ramjack as technology partner for new mine in Senegal.

Ramjack Technology Solutions has been chosen by African Mining Services (AMS) to implement an integrated production management system designed to monitor bucket payload and manage fleet activities at Toro Gold’s Mako Mine.



To optimise excavator performance, AMS selected the Argus shovel-based payload monitoring and guidance system from MineWare, the leaders in monitoring systems for ground engaging mobile equipment. By providing accurate and reliable bucket positioning and payload information to operators in real-time, Argus ensures dependable execution of the dig plan and guarantees that the correct payload is loaded on every truck, every load.



The fleet management portion of the solution will make use of the Field Analysis and Reporting Application (FARA) developed by US-based technology supplier MISOM Technologies. FARA is a tablet-based fleet and personnel management system rich in features for tracking production and safety – eliminating paper-based reporting and capitalising on IoT technology – all while not requiring extensive Wi-Fi infrastructure.



The combined system will allow AMS engineers and management to monitor, manage and optimise all the truck and shovel activities at the mine.



“AMS is excited to trial new technologies that bring real-time reporting to the fingertips of those in the field who require it the most,” said Jamie Caratti, Operations Support Manager, AMS. “We look forward to the Ramjack systems adding value to our operation.”



“Integrating two world-class technologies in collaboration with an industry-leading mining contractor is an exciting prospect for Ramjack,” said Mike Jackson, Director of International Business Development for Ramjack. “We are proud to play an important role in bringing real-time production and safety management technology to forward-thinking miners throughout Africa.”





About African Mining Services

AMS is one of the largest Contract Mining Companies in Africa with established support networks in Africa, Australia and Europe. AMS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ausdrill Limited, a publicly listed Australian Company, and provides a complete range of surface contract mining services to resource companies in Africa. No one knows Africa better or how to mine more productively in remote and difficult areas.



About Ramjack Technology Solutions

Ramjack is a full-service system integrator dedicated to the mining industry in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Ramjack fills the gap between technology manufacturers and mine operations by providing localised services that guarantee improvements in safety, productivity and effectiveness, using real-time technology products purpose-built for the harsh mining environment. The technologies in Ramjack’s portfolio can monitor, manage and optimise anything that matters to a mine in real-time.