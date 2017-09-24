“The Way to Christ Is through the Holy Spirit,” Proclaims New Book on Religion
Missionary discusses the value of reading scripture as a means of understanding Christ
The Holy Spirit helps the faithful to live a life closer to Jesus Christ. That is what author Nannette Dalton teaches fellow Christians in The Testimony of Jesus Is the Spirit of Prophecy.
The book calls for a greater understanding of scripture so that the truth about the world may be revealed to humankind. Dalton believes that once people are exposed to this truth and surrender themselves to the Holy Spirit, not only do they become more aware of how things are and the things to come, but they are also building a stronger relationship with the Almighty God.
Dalton has devoted her life to preaching about the goodness of the Lord, making religion the focus of all the books she writes. She believes that the answers to all of life’s problems are in the Word. The Testimony of Jesus Is the Spirit of Prophecy contains a wealth of information about living in accordance to the tenets of Christianity. Filled with practical wisdom, the book guides readers to allow the Holy Spirit into their souls so that Christ may truly live among us.
The Testimony of Jesus Is the Spirit of Prophecy is one of the books featured in the prestigious AJC Decatur Book Festival, which was held from September 1 to 3, 2017.
The Testimony of Jesus Is the Spirit of Prophecy
Written by Nannette Dalton
Paperback | $10.99
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
About the Author
Nannette Dalton graduated from Miracle Valley Bible College in Bisbee, Arizona. She considers herself a student of the Word of God. When she had the opportunity to teach in a conference in Zimbabwe, she saw firsthand how the Lord has touched His people.
