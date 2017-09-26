Chatbots.org CEO to Speak at the Chatbots & A.I. Conference in London on October 3, 2017
Erwin van Lun, CEO of Chatbots.org will speak on various panels.
New York, NY-- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Chatbots.org will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com) on October 3, 2017 in London.
Erwin van Lun, CEO from Chatbots.org will speak on various panels.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZ2_NV_oITo
Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-london-2017.php
ABOUT CHATBOTS.ORG
Founded in 2008, Chatbots.org is the most visionary online platform for the worldwide chatbot community. It aims to share knowledge, raise interest and to grow the market so all stakeholders can profit. Having had its ups and downs, it is now preparing for a total make-over to be expected this year to anticipate the next era in humanising technology.
For more information, please visit https://www.chatbots.org or contact
Erwin van Lun, CEO & Founder
Tel: NL +31 621 567 657
erwin@chatbots.org
ABOUT UTTR
UTTR is an advanced business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day event.
For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:
Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.
Marketing and Logistics Representative
Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744
E-mail: info-20@uttr.com
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.
( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/32265/214091/214091-1.png )
WebWireID214091
- Contact Information
- Marc Lesnick
- President
- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.
- (1) (212) 722 1744
- info-20@uttr.com
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.