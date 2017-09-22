Russian nanotechnologies deemed highly promising for use in Gazprom’s projects

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Anatoly Chubais, Chairman of the Executive Board of RUSNANO, held a joint meeting in Moscow to discuss ongoing cooperation.

Taking part in the meeting were top executives of the two companies, heads of the relevant units and organizations of Gazprom, RUSNANO and the Fund for Infrastructure and Educational Programs, and representatives of the nanotech industry.

Domestic nanoproducts have large potential for use in Gazprom’s projects. The current designs for the Company’s facilities envisage the possibility of employing innovative materials and equipment such as pipes with special anti-corrosion coating produced by Metaclay and pipes and joints with nanomodified concrete coating produced by BT SVAP (for laying pipelines in challenging environments), mobile road slabs produced by Tverstekloplastik (for building temporary roads on a timely basis), and electrically-insulating lodgments produced by IFT (for pipeline support and corrosion protection purposes).

Thermoelectric generator-based 3 kV autonomous power sources produced by THERMOINTECH were successfully tested and recommended for use at Gazprom’s energy supply facilities in hard-to-reach locations. Pilot operation of a 5 kV thermoelectric unit is nearly completed.

Gazprom developed and approved the regulatory documents for protective (anti-corrosion) and refurbishment metal coatings produced by Plackart. It is planned to complete the appraisal of materials and technologies used in applying those coatings to gas compressor equipment before the end of this year.

In addition, the Company is analyzing the potential of using Arset’s epoxy coatings in pipe manufacturing. The coatings are meant to reduce the roughness of the pipe inner surface, thereby decreasing friction during gas transmission. They are expected to exceed Gazprom’s standards. Relevant tests are underway at pipe production facilities.

Background

In November 2010, Gazprom and RUSNANO signed the Protocol of Joint Actions. The document envisages a wider use of nanotechnologies by gas companies.

In June 2016, the Gazprom Innovative Development Program until 2025 was approved. The Program is primarily aimed at continuously advancing Gazprom’s technological and organizational level to maintain the Company’s position as a global energy major and a reliable energy supplier. It provides for proactive cooperation with corporate and independent research organizations in R&D activities, as well as with national development institutes and higher education institutions in joint research and staff training programs.

In September 2011, Gazprom and RUSNANO approved a joint Program to boost the demand for innovative products, including nanotechnologies, in the gas industry.