Author’s Nonfiction Book Tells a Raw and Powerful Tale About Life in Russia

Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney, is Simona Pipko’s nonfiction book, which gives the readers her accounts as a prominent Soviet defense attorney, her family, friends, and clients. Her book is nothing like you would expect about life in Russia.

Her book gives readers a different picture and first-hand observation about people from different ethnic groups and reveals the terrible conditions they live in. It also gives a woman’s point of view of the struggles Russian women encounter in everyday life, their treatment and status as second-class citizens, and their numerous abortions, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.

Her story covers the period from the 1950s through the ‘90s, where she reflects on the lives she has lived on two continents, from Leningrad through Tallinn, Rome, and finally New York. As her book goes along, we are taken along the struggles and adversities she had been through while in Russia, as a Soviet attorney. She finally was able to travel west to America, where she was able to establish true and heartfelt social connections with people, this time Americans, in her new profession as a teacher.



Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney is a must-read for readers who have a vague idea about Russian life and women’s plight in Socialist Russia. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017, gave us the opportunity to find from the shelves this interesting and enlightening book and many other good reads.

Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney

Written by Simona Pipko

Published by Xlibris Press

Published date October 31, 2002

Paperback price: $26.99



About the author

Simona Pipko was born in Moscow, USSR. A graduate of Leningrad Law School, she practiced law as a defense attorney for twenty-five years in the capital of Estonia before she immigrated to the United States with her two children in 1981. She is the author of three books and twenty-nine articles published in the United States. She has been engaged in writing a series of articles under a general title: Soviet Socialism in the Twenty-first Century since 2010. The series is published by Red County South, www.redcounty.com/south/florida/sarasota under the name Vera Berg.



"You can read her latest columns at www.drrichswier.com/author/spipko/