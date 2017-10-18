Truths about Soviet Fascism and Terrorism Exposed in New Book

An eye-opening read. It touches on the subjects history has somehow forgotten and the connections make us look back at things.

Simona Pipko’s new book “What Is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction” is set to open eyes and minds to the countless evidences and links to terrorism that we are, or at times choose to be, ignorant about.

With her heart-felt yet thought-provoking revelations of she seeks to instill knowledge and raise awareness within us of the war that is currently amidst us. “We are at war” is the statement she stresses as she gives us fact after fact of the connections we have been missing. From leassons learned from past presidencies, to drugs and assassinations, to China and to Russia, the book presents to us information of how anything and everything around us has all along been interconnected with terrorism. The truth about war is sad and terrifying but with all the information at hand, our awareness will be our weapon against terrorism and being victims of another war. After all “Knowledge is power.”

This book is highly recommended for those who love though-provoking, conspiracy rich literature. The blow by blow account of events that ties up together and ends up with a future with war and terrorism will wake alert those who loves to keep informed on present day affairs.

“What Is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction” by Simona Pipko has been featured as one of the many reads during the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair last October 11, 2017. Be sure to get your copy of this phenomenal read!

What is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction

Written by: Simona Pipko

Published by: XLIBRIS

Published date: April 22, 2016

Paperback price: $19.99

About the Author:

Simona Pipko was a survivor of war and advocate of change and peace. Born and raised in Russia, she has witnessed the wake of World War II. She graduated from Leningrad Law School and practiced as a defense attorney for ten years before migrating to the United States. She has published many articles for prestigious publication while New York City and teaching at the New School for Social Research and New York University. Simona Pipko has also published three other books, titled: “Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney,” “The Russian Factor: From Cold War to Global Terrorism,” and “Socialist Lies: From Stalin to the Clintons, Obamas, and Sanders.”



