Author Discusses the Ways and Methods on How to Survive in a Remote Area

Finding ways to obtain basic needs and to survive has naturally been part of every species. Getting food is one of those basic needs. Humans eat in order to survive and do everyday chores. This concept has been presented in the book “How did Grandpa get his food?” The book presents how people situated in a remote area survived even without the aid of technology. This book shows how people grew and raised their food using natural methods or ways. A simple life of those living in a place where there are no technology-based tools and electricity is presented.

What’s good and inspiring about this book is that it will make readers realize that they can still live and obtain their basic needs even without the use of technology-based equipment or tools and they can still get food in a natural way not just by relying and buying instant goods sold in grocery stores.

This is an inspiring and enjoyable book that is a must-have for those individuals who seek to discover how food was obtained in the past in industrialized countries; even small children will love this book trying to find a small mouse hidden in each illustration. The book’s story makes readers feel that they are sitting in a rocking chair while reading to their children.

The book “How Did Grandpa Get His Food?” written by Merle Potter has been displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print which was held last October 11, 2017.

How Did Grandpa Get His Food?

Written by Merle Potter

Published by Freisen Press

Publication Date March 9, 2016

Paperback Price $7.48

About the Author

The author, Merle Potter, a retired engineering professor, was one of the seven boys and was involved when he was young with all the methods used in this book.