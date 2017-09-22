36 million euros invested into high-bay warehouse extension

Henkel has expanded its fully automated high-bay warehouse at its headquarters in Düsseldorf, investing a total of 36 million euros into the project. Going forward, the warehouse will hold about 53 million packs of laundry detergent and cleaning products on a floor space of 24,000 square meters – the equivalent of more than three soccer fields.

“The extension of our high-bay warehouse is a clear commitment to the Düsseldorf site, in which we continuously invest. Over the last few years, an average of about 100 million euros annually went into the modernization and expansion of our headquarters,” said Henkel CEO Hans Van Bylen at the inauguration. “Düsseldorf is one of the largest production sites for Laundry & Home Care worldwide,” added Bruno Piacenza, Member of Henkel’s Management Board and Executive Vice President Laundry & Home Care. “We supply the entire German market and our neighboring countries from this single location.” Henkel has steadily increased its production capacity in Düsseldorf – the positive development of its business in Germany being just one of the reasons why. As a result, and with further growth perspectives on the horizon, the site also needed a larger storage facility.

One of the building’s main advantages is the so-called “wall-to-wall” concept, meaning that the high-bay warehouse is directly connected to the Laundry & Home Care production facility. Much of the activity inside happens completely automatically: The pallets are brought into the warehouse by conveyor technology, identified by scanning and then put into storage. Orders from customers are communicated electronically, and the relevant products are made available for onward transport by automated trolleys. The pallets can be tracked every step of the way until they are delivered to the customer.

While the building was already Henkel’s largest warehouse worldwide before the extension, it now sets entirely new benchmarks:

The floor space was expanded from 16,000 to 24,000 square meters.

was expanded from 16,000 to 24,000 square meters. Compared to its previous maximum capacity of up to 90,000 pallets and 25 million packs of detergent, the new high-bay warehouse can now hold 200,000 pallets and 53 million packs of laundry detergent and cleaning products.

of up to 90,000 pallets and 25 million packs of detergent, the new high-bay warehouse can now hold 200,000 pallets and 53 million packs of laundry detergent and cleaning products. The annual handling volume will increase from 1.2 to 1.6 million pallets.

will increase from 1.2 to 1.6 million pallets. Building the racks alone required around 7,500 metric tons of steel – about the same as the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Thanks to its compact design, modern lighting and state-of-the-art insulation system, the high-bay warehouse is extremely energy-efficient – as proven by its LEED certification, short for “Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design”.