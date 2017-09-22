California Assembly Bill Would Require Water Tests for Lead in Schools

So far this year, there have been multiple reports of elevated lead levels in water being found at various schools across California. To address these growing concerns, several California Assembly Members have introduced legislation that would require schools to test potable water systems for lead concentrations.

Assembly Bill 746 would require a local educational agency to test for lead in the potable water system at every school site within its jurisdiction at least once a year or once every 3 years, depending on whether a building was constructed before or after January 1, 1993. The bill would require, if a test reveals that a school site’s lead level is greater than the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s drinking water standards for lead, as those standards existed on January 1, 2017, the local educational agency to notify parents and guardians of the elevated level and provide information on lead developed by an agency with expertise on the subject. The bill would require a local educational agency to become inoperable and shut down any part of a school site’s potable water system that has an elevated lead level.

“The presence of elevated levels of lead in drinking water can be a health threat to anyone, but this is particularly true for children,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has stated that no safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention and academic achievement.”

Elevated levels of lead in drinking water are rarely caused by the heavy metal coming from source water. Rather, it typically enters tap water through the corrosion of plumbing materials, including lead pipes, solder, and brass or chrome-plated faucets and fixtures.

To help identify lead in water at people’s schools, homes or work, LA Testing provides comprehensive lead testing services, all of the sampling supplies necessary, and even an easy-to-use Drinking Water Test Kit. The water testing experts have also sponsored an educational video about lead in drinking water that can be seen at: http://youtu.be/2kvtAcpw1MY.

To learn more about lead or other aquatic and environmental testing services, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. For access to the Drinking Water Test Kit, visit www.WaterTestKitEMSL.com.

LA Testing is California's leading laboratory for indoor air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals.