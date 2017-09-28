SubmUrgency, An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (09/29/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Scott Kimbro’s new book, SubmUrgency: How to Live - and Die - Without Regret. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on September 29th.

There are three types of Urgencies: Obvious, Optional, and Hidden - or “SubmUrgencies.” People who go through life thinking that there are only Obvious Urgencies end up with a lot of regret at the end of their lives. In this book, each type of urgency is defined, there is a list of examples for each urgency (sometimes with the help of songs, movies, studies, or other books), and there are techniques outlined to teach readers how to overcome them. As a result, the reader will understand “How to Live - and Die - Without Regret.”

SubmUrgency by Scott Kimbro

“I enjoyed reading this well written book. The author clearly teaches the reader through inspirational stories and his own experiences how to identify submUrgencies and deal with them so that “they can learn how to live and die without regret.”” – Jordan Green

“Quick read. Great book with lots of advice and steps to be successful. I especially enjoyed the sections on Change and getting out of your Comfort Zone. Scott Kimbro weaves lots of anecdotes to support his ideas.” – Caroline Massey King

About the Author:

Scott Kimbro is a born-and-raised Nashvillian, who loves to teach. His background is in financial management and accounting, as well as Network Marketing. Scott and his wife, Mary Evelyn, live in Spring Hill, Tennessee with their two daughters. Scott also has two adult children who live in middle Tennessee.

Scott found himself being unfulfilled in the accounting and financial management positions he held over the years. It was not until he had some career tests - and spiritual gifts tests - that he discovered his knack for teaching. Once he found Network Marketing and learned the necessary skills, he thrived! He discovered that, by focusing on “teaching that matter to people who care”, he could help people create successful businesses of their own.

Scott now consults with business owners - both home-based and corporate - to teach them how to teach others to live purposeful lives.