Message of Courage and Hope Delivered through a Survivor’s Revealing Memoir

The book They Called Me a Dirty Jew reveals the compelling story of Yona Brush’s life and her journey to finding G-d and realizing her purpose as God’s soldier. Living in Europe and orphaned at the age of ten, Yona lived a perilous life in post-war Poland. Being a Jewish girl in a time of racism and violence, Yona lived a life filled with struggle, hostility, and rejection.

Following her story, Yona was smuggled into Israel at the age of 13 and became an entertainer in night clubs where she met her Muslim husband whom she married out of despair. Brushing aside her past, Yona starts a new chapter in her life as a wife, a daughter-in-law and a mother; finally she was not anymore alone. However, it seemed that fate is testing her as she tries to cheat death and struggles to survive time and time again as she and her children suffer in the hands of her abusive husband.

After 13 years, she finally found the courage and seized the chance to leave and end her marriage. When she moved to America, she was helped by a kind Rabbi who was instrumental for her rebirth and newfound faith. Coming out victorious and liberated, Yona acknowledged the presence of a greater power that provided her guidance and the tenacity to never give up and never give in to any difficulty.

This read is absolutely recommended for readers thirsty for a compelling and life-changing story that attests that G-d works in marvelous ways and fuels their hearts to believe that better days are coming.

They Called Me a Dirty Jew by Yona Brush is one of the eye-opening and inspiring reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.



They Called Me a Dirty Jew

Written by: Yona Brush

Published by: Usama Dakdok Publishing, LLC

Published date: 2011

Paperback price: $14.95

About the Author:

