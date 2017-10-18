A Pastor Highlights Enduring Conflicts in Jerusalem and Proposes a Spiritual Solution

For Zion’s sake I will not hold my peace, and for Jerusalem’s sake I will not rest until her righteousness goes forth as brightness and her salvation as a lamp that burns.” Isaiah 62:1

The conflict between the Jews and Palestinians will forever be engraved as part of the history of Jerusalem as evidenced by the bombings, the violence, and the discrimination. Yet one must remember that Jerusalem, before all these people, is “the holy city”. Jerusalem is of great meaning and value, for the Jews, the Christians, and the Muslims. Millions of pilgrims and tourists visit Jerusalem to relive the last steps of Jesus and to be closer to God. To Muslims, the site is the Al-Haram al Sharif; to the Jews it is the Kotel. Three faiths competing with each other, pretending that the other faiths do not exist. God chose Jerusalem (2 Chronicles 7:16), yet is it still true today?

There may still be hope as offered in the book “Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem” by Douglas W. Kittredge that will answer how and why everyone should pray for peace in Jerusalem. As in Psalm 122:6, God instructs His people to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, yet how many of His people do? How many of His people know? And in a more important note, how many of them will?

The roots of all the conflict are spiritual, and this book is a prayer guide, which may pave the way to help Jerusalem be a city of peace and witness to the whole world of God’s hand.

About the author

Douglas W. Kittredge is a pastor committed to assisting the congregations in Israel to fulfil their calling to worship the living God. For ten years, he served in Israel and helped establish Israel Theological Seminary in Tel Aviv as the Academic Dean. He graduated from Wheaton College (BA), Westminster Seminary (M.Div), and Gordon-Conwell Seminary (D.Min).