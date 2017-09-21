Logic PD Sponsoring, Exhibiting at American Medical Device Summit 2017

Logic PD, an Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Product Development solutions company for the connected digital world, will be an Emerging Tech Partner at the American Medical Device Summit in Chicago, Ill., a premier showcase for medical device designers and manufacturers. The company will greet attendees and exhibit some of its recent medical device development successes at booth #29 at the Summit.

The two-day conference is scheduled for October 4-5, and will be hosted at the Westin Lombard Yorktown Center, just west of downtown Chicago.

Logic PD’s complete suite of electronics manufacturing and product development solutions will be represented at the conference and their medical device team will be on hand at the company’s booth to meet attendees and answer questions about their connected device capabilities and solutions. Logic PD’s team will also showcase medical devices that demonstrate the company’s full range of design, manufacturing and embedded product capabilities.

For more information about the American Medical Device Summit, visit the AMD Summit website here.

