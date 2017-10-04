Book Examines Survival and Existence from a Possum’s Point of View

Harriet’s Journal by Michael Springthorpe is a wonderful and uplifting story told from the perspective of one of God’s creatures, a possum named Harriet. The story captures in vivid detail how life and existence can be seen through the eyes of a lowly possum.



Harriet the possum takes center stage in Springthorpe’s book. The author masterfully draws a clear picture of the story for the readers with his wonderful descriptions, which guide readers into the eyes and mind of a possum who has a penchant for adventure and keen observation. With craftily chosen words to describe what’s going on inside and outside of the main character. The readers will be drawn and intrigued as to how an animal like a possum goes about its life and how it views its existence. Readers will experience a wildly touching and relatable description of one animal’s strength to do what it must to survive and also conquer the hardships, responsibilities and phases or seasons of existence.



The story will grant readers a new level of adventure, spiritual awareness and existential understanding. Although portrayed and told from the perspective of an animal, the story and the themes of survival and existence are nevertheless very relatable to the human situation. Thus, this is a story that can touch the hearts of the readers and can draw greater appreciation of life.



The much-awaited 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017 will be an event readers would not want to miss. Harriet’s Journal will be among the highly anticipated books that will be in the shelves during the event. Mark those calendars and be at the fair!



Harriet’s Journal

Written by Michael Springthorpe

Published by Author House

Published date March 15, 2012

Paperback price: $14.97



About the author

Writer Michael Springthorpe (“Mayflower Gilbert and Sullivan”, “Eppie and Beppie”, “The Bones at Red 22”) was born in Australia and presently lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kate and many babies and it was he who, in a season not long ago, helped a tiny possum channel the story of her priceless and valiant life. “In that day the wolf and the lamb will live together, the leopard will lie down with the baby goat…” (Isaiah 11-6).