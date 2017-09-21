Indoor Environmental Quality Testing to Help Prevent Fungal Infections

While most fungi found growing in indoor environments do not cause infections in humans, there are a few that can cause serious diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 300 out of 1.5 million different species of fungi are known to cause infections in humans.

People are exposed to fungi every day in their environment. For most people with a strong immune system, fungal infections are not likely to happen. However, inhalation exposure to elevated levels of virtually any type of fungi in a healthy person could still cause allergies, respiratory irritation or even trigger an asthma attack in some people with the condition.

There are groups of people that are known to be at an increased risk of developing a fungal infection. To help people understand this risk, the CDC has posted a list of 10 questions to help them comprehend their chances of getting a fungal infection. They include:

1. Where do you live and travel?

2. What types of activities are you doing?

3. Do you have a dog or cat?

4. Have you recently taken antibiotics?

5. Are you taking any medications that affect your immune system?

6. Are you living with HIV/AIDS?

7. Will you be hospitalized?

8. Have you recently had a transplant?

9. Are you receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatments?

10. Do you have symptoms of pneumonia that are not getting better with antibiotics?

“The CDC’s list of questions is a great starting point for understanding if you are at an elevated risk of developing a fungal infection,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “For those at risk, exposure could occur from the natural outdoor environment or from indoor sources. In some indoor environments, this could happen by touching contaminated surfaces or inhalation. Facilities with high risk individuals, such as hospitals and long-term care facilities need to be especially vigilant and proactive with their infection control initiatives. Indoor environmental quality testing can help to ensure a healthy building.”

