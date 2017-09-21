Epilepsy Drugs May Have Damaging Effects on Children’s Bones

These results need to be validated in a larger, longitudinal study investigating the association between anti-epileptic drug exposure and adverse outcomes in the developing skeleton over time

The study included 23 individuals aged 5-18 years who had been taking anti-epileptic drugs for at least 12 months. Each individual was matched to a twin, sibling, or first cousin.

The findings suggest the need to further explore bone health issues in young patients taking anti-epileptic medications.

“These results need to be validated in a larger, longitudinal study investigating the association between anti-epileptic drug exposure and adverse outcomes in the developing skeleton over time,” wrote the authors of the study.

About Journal

Epilepsia is the leading, most authoritative source for current clinical and research results on all aspects of epilepsy. As the journal of the International League Against Epilepsy, subscribers every month will review scientific evidence and clinical methodology in clinical neurology, neurophysiology, molecular biology, neuroimaging, neurochemistry, neurosurgery, pharmacology, neuroepidemiology and therapeutic trials.