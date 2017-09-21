Mamadou Diallo of Guinea Appointed Deputy Special Representative of United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Mamadou Diallo of Guinea as Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH). Mr. Diallo will also serve as United Nations Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Mr. Diallo succeeds Mourad Wahba of Egypt, who stepped down from his duties in January. The Secretary-General expresses his appreciation for the significant contribution of Mr. Wahba to the implementation of the mandate of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) and the coordination of the activities of the United Nations system in Haiti.

Since 2015, Mr. Diallo has served as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), where he also served as Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations and UNDP Resident Representative. He brings to his new functions 25 years of experience and continuing service with the United Nations at the national, regional and international levels in peacekeeping, development and humanitarian operations.

Between 2012 and 2015, he held the position of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Regional Director for West and Central Africa based in Senegal. From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Diallo was the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, and UNDP Resident Representative in Eritrea. He previously served as the Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Mali from 2005 to 2009 and in Sierra Leone from 2001 to 2005, as well as Regional Adviser in positions dealing with maternal and child health and family planning issues with UNFPA in Senegal and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Prior to joining the United Nations, he has worked as a medical doctor and Chief of medical staff in Guinea.

A graduate of the Université de Conakry School of Medicine (Guinea), Mr. Diallo also holds a master’s degree in public health from San Diego State University (United States) and a special diploma in public health from the Catholic University of Louvain (Belgium).

Mr. Diallo is married and has three children.