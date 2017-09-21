Exelon Generation Donates $1.28 Million to Anne Arundel County Parks

Exelon Generation is providing a $1.28 million grant to Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks to fund significant renovations and upgrades of the multipurpose fields at Tick Neck Park located in Pasadena, Md. The grant comes as a result of the sale of Exelon Generation’s Chestnut Hill Farm property that included the Brandon Woods Park located in Glen Burnie, Md. As part of the sale of the Chestnut Hill Farm property, Exelon Generation agreed to fund the development of a new or upgraded recreational facility at another location in Anne Arundel County. “Exelon Generation has a long history of providing reliable energy and building strong relationships in Anne Arundel County, and this grant recognizes our important commitment to the local community in this region,” said David Sikora, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Asset Management, Exelon Generation. “Anne Arundel County is very fortunate to have support from Exelon Generation,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “The funding for the transformation of Tick Neck Park with the addition of two turf fields will benefit our young athletes year-round for years to come.” Exelon Generation employees also volunteer their time in the community as well. In 2016, Exelon Generation employees spent more than 3,200 volunteer hours in Anne Arundel County for projects that benefit the local community, with a particular focus on education, conservation, arts and community health and safety.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2016 revenue of $31.4 billion. Exelon’s six utilities deliver electricity and natural gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 35,500 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2.2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.