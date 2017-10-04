Two Authors Collaborate, Came up with a Great Historical Fiction

“Blooms of Old Cahaba” by John Givhan and J. Cooper includes excerpts from the diary of a Civil War soldier who was fighting in Wilson’s Raid in Selma, Alabama while writing his story. It contains twenty-two chapters full of wonderful and bittersweet memories in Cahaba, the first capitol of Alabama. This story was inspired by the Givhan family. From early 1800s, this book contains a lot of documents and artifacts such as diaries and wills, awards, and commendations of the Givhan family.

A well-written and very interesting novel, “Blooms of Old Cahaba” shares to the readers the amazing stories from the ‘Old South’ and the viewpoints of the Civil War through the people living there.

Blooms of Old Cahaba

Written by: John B. Givhan & J. Cooper

Published by: Xlibris Publishing

Published Date: January 3, 2017

Paperback price: $17.55



About the authors

John B. Givhan is a soldier, a rancher, a lawyer, and a published author of his memoir Rice and Cotton: South Vietnam and South Alabama. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, the Air Medal with nine oak leaf clusters, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for his helicopter pilot combat service in the Vietnam War. He was honored by State of Alabama Governor George C. Wallace for extraordinary heroism and service to his state and nation as well. He graduated from Marion Military Institute, Auburn University, and Cumberland School of Law at Samford University (cum laude), Birmingham, Alabama, and practiced law in Andalusia, Alabama, for twenty-four years before retiring from law practice in 1996. He owned and operated Jacob’s Manor Ranch neighboring Safford, Dallas County, Alabama. He was reared on nearby Lime Ridge Farm, where cotton and corn were grown and beef cattle and dairy cattle were raised.



J. Cooper is a published writer in many venues of advertising and communications, producing articles for magazines, newsletters and newspapers, including the Montgomery Advertiser. Her last novel – Designs in the Sand, is available on Amazon and other book stores. In addition, she has held various positions in non-profits, such as the Montgomery Lions Club, where she managed the coordination of the nationally televised Blue-Gray All Star Football Classic for sight charities; Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation, Southeast Alabama Chapter; and AED and Membership Director of the Southeast Alabama Council of Girl Scouts. With her entrepreneurial spirit, she has created and owned several businesses over the years.