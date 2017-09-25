COOLEY, LLP to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Cooley, LLP will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) on October 2, 2017 in London.



Mark Deem, Partner at Cooley, LLP will speak on a panel covering attorney & corporate counsel experiences with litigation finance.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7znirH6fCic





ABOUT COOLEY, LLP



Clients partner with Cooley on transformative deals, complex IP and regulatory matters, and high-stakes litigation, where innovation meets the law.



Cooley has 900 lawyers across 12 offices in the United States, China and Europe.





ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-london-2017.php



