Diageo issues trading commentary ahead of AGM 2017

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, commented:

“Our business continues to strengthen through improved marketing, innovation, and commercial execution, and we are well set up to deliver in line with our expectations.

We expect the H1 organic net sales growth rate will be impacted by the later timing of Chinese New Year and by the expected impact of the highway ban in India. Our productivity work continues to move at pace. As previously announced, we are up-weighting our investment behind US Spirits and scotch, and as a result we expect our organic operating margin expansion will be weighted towards H2. Our expectations on overall performance for the year remain unchanged.

Underlying momentum and progress in implementing productivity gives us continued confidence in our ability to deliver sustainable growth. We re-affirm our expectation of mid-single digit top line growth and 175bps of organic operating margin improvement over the three years ending 30 June 2019.”