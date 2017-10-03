Therapist Encourages Readers to Be Loyal to Their Selves in a Powerful Book

Tricia Lee Nickel’s powerful and inspirational book “Tending the Fire” talks about believing one’s self and sharing one’s talents to the world. It lists out “daily practices for tending the fire” which are: “creating, meditating, and celebrating;” and are believed to be helpful in discovering and unleashing one’s creativity. Nickel touches the realm of psychic phenomenon and discusses the cosmos.



The moving book wonderfully tackles about being able to give one’s gifts to others as well as finding these gifts within. The author believes that “to be a creator is at the heart of deep understanding of our roles in cosmic unfolding”. She discusses and provides insights on how to attain creativeness, and amazingly connects different subjects and incorporates these subjects into her book. Truly, it is a breathtaking and efficient piece of work, powerful and definitely a must-have. For those who need comfort and inspiration, “Tending the Fire” will be the appropriate companion.



“Tending the Fire” will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair which will take place this October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!



Tending the Fire

Written by Tricia Lee Nickel

Published by Balboa Press

Published date April 2016

Paperback price $11.99



About the author

Tricia Lee Nickel, MA, MFT, experience includes fifteen years as a college instructor with an emphasis in transpersonal and Jungian psychology. Tricia works as a licensed marriage and family therapist, hypnotherapist, astrologer, and facilitator of women’s spirit groups and has published numerous articles covering astrology, mythology, shamanism, and psychology. Tricia’s interest in consciousness studies, art, and healing the psyche and planet brings her great joy. Tricia lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.