Professor Warns Some Winnipeg Residents of Potential Soil Contamination Hazards

In August, the Winnipeg Free Press published an article that has caught the attention of residents of Winnipeg, Manitoba. In the article, a university professor advises residents in some areas of the city to not eat vegetables from their gardens after high levels of several metals were found in soil tests. These tests, taken near an industrial park that houses a recycling business, showed elevated levels of copper, zinc and lead. Due to these discoveries, the professor has recommended more vigorous soil and air tests be performed.

Soil contamination typically occurs if hazardous substances are either spilled or buried directly in the soil or migrate to the soil from a spill that has occurred elsewhere. In some circumstances, the contaminants can settle out of the air. These soil contaminants are usually physically or chemically attached to soil particles, or, if they are not attached, are trapped in the small spaces between soil particles.

“Throughout Canada and the United States there are numerous areas near former and active industrial sites that contain heavy metals and industrial chemicals in the soil or groundwater,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Children and adults can come in contact with soil contaminants when they play, garden or work in polluted soils. Certain contaminants, when they contact skin, can even be absorbed into the body. If contaminants are attached to small surface soil particles they can become airborne as dust and then be inhaled.”

With multiple laboratories throughout Canada and the United States, EMSL Analytical, Inc. provides soil testing and other environmental services to help prevent exposure hazards. EMSL offers a wide range of testing services to identify everything from heavy metals and industrial chemicals to microbial pathogens.

To learn more about soil testing or other environmental, health and safety services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Canada, Inc.

EMSL Analytical is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider of environmental, water, indoor air quality, industrial hygiene, food and materials testing services and products to government agencies, industry professionals and the general public. The company has an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies.