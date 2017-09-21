FleetMind to Speak on Keynote Panel and Technical Forum at WasteCon 2017 on Impact of Smart Technologies on Collection and Transportation

MONTREAL, CANADA – September 21, 2017 - FleetMind Solutions, Inc., the award-winning technology leader for “smart truck” solutions, today announced that its Vice-President of Sales, Don Diego Padilla, will be speaking as part of a keynote panel on smart technologies and their impact on refuse collection at the WasteCon 2017 Conference in Baltimore, MD.



Date: Monday, September 25th

Time: 5:15 PM

Location: Ballroom I & II, Baltimore Convention Center

Conference Program: Smart Technologies

Session Type: Keynote Panel

Title: Smart Technologies and their Impact on Collection & Transfer



The keynote will provide an overview of waste collection challenges and how the latest smart technologies and the “Internet of Things” (IoT) can make a measurable impact.



“This keynote panel tackles the next evolution of waste collection and transportation,” said Mr. Padilla. “With proliferating IT analytics, cloud computing, smart devices and apps, IoT is rapidly connecting businesses, processes and people on a scale that was previously inconceivable. As a result, the waste sector is increasingly embracing smart technology thinking. Waste collection fleets are already using smart technologies like cart chip/sensors, camera-based real-time monitoring and the optimization of vehicle fleet logistics. This will be an important discussion among industry peers on how technology will further transform our business moving forward.”



On Tuesday, September 26, 8:00 AM, a Technical Session entitled “Smart Technologies in Collection Transportation, Part 2: But Wait Here’s More” explores the theme in greater detail. As a follow up to the main stage discussion on Monday, this session will detail specific technologies and how they are transforming, and in some cases disrupting, the industry. The session will include an open forum discussion on the challenges posed by smart technologies on the collection and transportation of waste. The audience will be asked to provide opinions on key questions posed by the earlier panel.



For more information visit WasteCon 2017 Keynote Panel and Technical Session .



About FleetMind

FleetMind Solutions, Inc. is the award-winning technology leader for connected “smart truck” solutions for waste management fleets. FleetMind’s technology is derived from over 20 years and millions of dollars invested in developing the most advanced ﬂeet management mobile and software solutions speciﬁcally designed for waste and recycling collection environments. FleetMind systems have been successfully installed in thousands of vehicles across North America. Our products enable the industry’s top ﬂeets to link their drivers and vehicles to business operations in real-time to ensure optimal productivity, safety, sustainability, proﬁtability and customer service. FleetMind is now a member of the Safe Fleet family. Headquartered in Belton, MO, Safe Fleet has created a home for best-in-class companies dedicated to becoming the leading global provider of safety solutions for fleet vehicles. Visit: www.fleetmind.com

