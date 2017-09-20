TV Adaptations of THE HANDMAID’S TALE and BIG LITTLE LIES Win Multiple Major Emmy Awards

Hit television series based on Margaret Atwood’s THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Anchor) and Liane Moriarty’s BIG LITTLE LIES (Berkley) won a combined 11 awards at the 69thannual Emmy Awards Sunday night, September 17, in Los Angeles.

The Handmaid’s Tale, airing on Hulu, won in six categories: Outstanding Drama Series; Lead Actress, Drama Series (Elisabeth Moss); Supporting Actress, Drama Series (Ann Dowd); Guest Actress, Drama Series (Alexis Bledel); Directing for a Drama Series (Reed Morano); and Writing for Drama Series (Bruce Miller). Several acceptance speeches praised and expressed gratitude to Ms. Atwood. Ms. Moss said, “”Thank you for what you did in 1985 and thank you for what you continue to do.” Ms. Atwood received a standing ovation as she walked onto the stage when The Handmaid’s Tale won Outstanding Drama Series.

Big Little Lies, airing on HBO, won in five categories: Outstanding Limited Series; Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie (Nicole Kidman); Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie (Laura Dern), Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie (Alexander Skarsgard); and Directing for a Limited Series (Jean-Marc Vallée). BIG LITTLE LIES author Liane Moriarty was thanked a number of times, including by Nicole Kidman, who thanked Ms. Moriarty for writing a book “that presented strong, multi-dimensional women.”

Also, Aziz Ansari, Penguin Press author of MODERN ROMANCE, won the Emmy Award for Writing for a Comedy Series (Master of None).