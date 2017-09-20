Alstom appoints Julien Naudy as General Director for EKZ JV in Astana

Alstom has appointed Julien Naudy as General Director for EKZ JV, based in Astana, Kazakhstan. Julien was previously Industrial Director at EKZ.

Julien Naudy started with Alstom more than 11 years ago and has an extensive experience across the rail industry and other industry sectors. He first worked as Workshop Manager in Villeurbanne where he was in charge of the traction modules ‘Agate’ assembly during 2 years. Then he moved to La Rochelle and worked in Supply Chain and Industrial departments during 2 years to support the development of the AGV and RGV production lines. Next 2 years he leaded the fitting production line of trams of La Rochelle. Before moving to Kazakhstan, Julien was responsible for the construction of a new plant for tramways based in Saint-Petersburg, Russia.

Up until now Julien has been Project Operational Manager and Industrial Director for EKZ and has been involved in the general development of EKZ since 2014. Julien has contributed to the implementation and the optimization of assembly locomotives lines and transformers assembly workshop, he has secured the operational customer satisfaction.

“I am incredibly excited to take the lead of EKZ, which addresses huge national needs and contributes to the country’s rail industry revitalization. We are growing fast and planning to expand our activities at EKZ, such as start of the assembling passenger locomotives early 2018 and production of onboard transformers. Additionally EKZ will deliver the first export freight locomotive to Azerbaijan and will increase its localization level. Alstom is a global player and brings its innovative technologies to Kazakhstan to develop railway industry in the region. I am extremely delighted to be leading us into this new period. ” said Julien Naudy, General Director for EKZ JV.

EKZ employs 420 people and is working on supplying and maintaining the Prima electric locomotives ordered by KTZ for 2020. Today, 44 KZ8A freight locomotives and 20 KZ4AT passenger locomotives are already in commercial operation on Kazakhstan’s rail lines. In 2015, Alstom and EKZ were awarded by Azerbaijan Railways a contract to deliver 50 locomotives to Azerbaijan.

“This is a perfect time for Julien Naudy to become General Director of EKZ JV and I am sure that his deep knowledge of railways industry will take Alstom and EKZ to a new level[i].” [/i]said Bernard Peille, Alstom Managing Director for South CIS Cluster.

Alstom is present in Kazakhstan with more than 600 people, two Joint Ventures and two plants, one in Astana for locomotives manufacturing and maintenance; and KazElectroPrivod in Almaty for the production of point machines. Alstom is the only manufacturer of electric locomotives and point machines in the Central Asian and Caucasian region and a major contributor to the revitalisation of its rail industry and the development of its economy.