A Family’s Journey across Countries Focus of Historical Fiction

Inspired by her great-great-great-great-grandmother’s life, Ollie Ann Porche Voelker shared a story of displacement in detail in A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana.



The power struggle between the British and the French in 1750 set the background in the book. This made life particularly miserable for most families in Acadie, known today as Nova Scotia. Hordes had been displaced to escape the conflict in search of a new home. Through the eyes of Pelagie Benoist, readers would get a glimpse of her arduous journey to Louisiana that spanned twenty-six years.

Voelker obtained information about her family’s genealogy by poring over census records, church documents, landholdings, and other evidences of birth and death. From these documents, the author traced Benoist’s travels that started from Nova Scotia to different French territories and finally to America.



Anne Marie Lane Jonah, a historian at the Fortress of Louisbourg in Canada, said that the book was “a very moving and compelling piece.” While Maurice Basque, a scientific advisor at Université de Moncton, noted that he really enjoyed reading the manuscript and congratulated the author for the book’s wonderful contribution to Canada’s common history and heritage.





A Silver Lining: From Acadie to Louisiana

Written by Ollie Ann Porche Voelker

About the Author

Ollie Ann Porche Voelker is a retired teacher and educational diagnostician from Louisiana. Her curiosity about genealogy led to the writing of A Silver Lining, which was published in 2014. She is a descendant of several Acadian families from Nova Scotia, Including the Benoists