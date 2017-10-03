Author Shares Humorous Book Set in Berkeley

Jim Sain is the mayor of Berkeley. One cartoonist, determined to embarrass him, dubbed him as “mR. bERZEKELEY”. Jim wasn’t moved by the cartoonist’s actions at all. His personal life is as colorful as his political career. With his playful behavior, Jim starts a mysterious, political and fun adventure.



Jack McLaughlin’s “mR. bERZEKELEY: The Naked Mayor of Berkeley” is a humorous work of fiction incorporated with debauchery yet fun at the same time. Characters with different and lively personalities bring energy to the story, and the main character’s buffoonery sparks a hilarious story. The author concocted a beautiful plot enliven with his characters’ unique traits, and provides a great amusement to readers. Readers of the book may find it greatly entertaining with the books rich description of the plot and of course, wit, and at the same time, get hooked into the whole story. It undeniably catches one’s attention and will keep holding this attention up to the very end of the book. Definitely, this is a book worthy of getting and spending time into. It’s both a must-have and a must-read.



“mR. bERZEKELEY: The Naked Mayor of Berkeley” is one of the phenomenal books readers may find displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair which will take place this October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!



mR. bERZEKELEY: The Naked Mayor of Berkeley

Written by Jack McLaughlin

Published by iUniverse

Published date March 2012

Paperback price $20.95



About the author

Award winning screen and teleplay writer Jack McLaughlin’s love for Berkeley - it’s citizens and its past, present and future - inspired him to invite others to experience a taste of another city by the bay. He keep Berkeley close to his heart and “mR. bERZERKELEY: The naked Mayor of Berkeley” and the rest of the trilogy tells you why.