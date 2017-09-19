Premium mobility service Audi on demand+ launches in Beijing

With Audi on demand+ the brand with the Four Rings is now bringing the successful premium mobility concept for flexible use and exceptional service to Beijing. Users select the car desired from a range of prestigious top models from a high-performance vehicle to an upper class sedan. Customers can use their smartphones to book their preferred models and pay while on the move. A concierge service brings the car to the customer by request. The metropolis is the first location for Audi on demand+ in China, and plans call for the offering to become available in major medium and large-sized cities across China to form a regionwide mobility service network within the next years.

Audi on demand+ is tailored exactly to meet special needs of customers in Beijing. To enjoy this premium driving experience in the busy, Chinese metropolis, users specifically select the car they want with an individual configuration and easily use their smartphones for booking. Time periods between four hours and 30 days can be chosen flexibly. Use of the service is billed by the hour. The all-inclusive rate contains a complete service package that includes unlimited driving mileage and insurance coverage. The Audi on demand+ selection consists mostly of new products with a full range of equipment. Audi Sport models as well as premium, long version sedans are available for booking.

An exclusive concierge service delivers the booked car to the preferred place of the customer in an area of at least 150 square kilometers, which contains CBD, Beijing’s hip main business district and other relevant

boroughs. After the customer is finished using it concierge service picks the Audi up again. Furthermore the concierge desk assists customers to acquaint themselves with their Audi. Of course clients are able to collect the vehicle by themselves at a central office, too.

The smartphone app also makes paying for the service very convenient. Customers can choose from a number of options for fast, convenient digital payment, including WeChat, AliPay and UnionPay.