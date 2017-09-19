MINI Challenge commits to Dunlop

Dunlop has announced that it has agreed to extend its Official Tyre Partnership with the MINI Challenge for at least another three years.

Now firmly established as one of the UK’s premier one-make championships, the MINI Challenge has built a strong reputation for close racing, professional organisation and strong promotion.The extension of the partnership with Dunlop takes the championship to a new level with the guarantee of a drive in one of Dunlop’s British Touring Car Championship test sessions for the MINI Challenge Champion.

The MINI Challenge regularly visits the UK’s top circuits including Brands Hatch GP, Donington, Oulton Park, Silverstone and Snetterton and has a multi-class structure enabling drivers with varying degrees of experience and budget to be part of event. The flagship class is a true stepping stone to the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship, with 265 Bhp John Cooper Works cars running on slick race tyres that use the same compound as Dunlop’s Sport Maxx BTCC tyre.

“Partnering with the MINI Challenge provides a great platform for Dunlop from both a product and brand perspective. Dunlop has been part of the MINI history since 1959 and we see the MINI Challenge as an important step on a driver’s route to the BTCC.” said Michael Butler, Event Leader at Dunlop Motorsport.

“We are delighted to extend our agreement with Dunlop by another 3 years, as we see the MINI Challenge and Dunlop as inseparable partners, with closely aligned aims within the British motorsport landscape. Our journey with Dunlop is therefore set to continue and we look forward to seeing where the journey takes us in the years to come.” said Antony Williams, Promoter MINI Challenge UK.

Dunlop has been a tyre supplier to the MINI since 1959. Dunlop developed the original 10” tyres for the first version of the iconic car, and still make this tyre for historic and classic motorsport.

Today, Dunlop supplies a wide range of high technology tyres for the MINI range – including RunOnFlat tyres and WinterSport tyres for the road, as well as the latest Sport Maxx racing tyres for the MINI Challenge.