Fifth major rail order for Siemens in Bangkok

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) and CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited are working with a consortium of Siemens and ST Electronics (Thailand) Limited to deliver rail technology for the extension of Bangkok’s Blue Line Metro. The scope of Siemens’ delivery includes 35 three-car metro trains, the signaling system, the traction power supply and complete equipment for the depot and workshop. In addition, Siemens will perform maintenance services of the transit system for a period of ten years. Commissioning of the line extension is planned for 2019-2020. When completed, BEM will be the transport operator for this line.

“We have decisively helped develop and shape Bangkok’s urban transport system over recent decades. This is the fifth major order we’ve received for expanding the city’s urban transport system,” says Jochen Eickholt, CEO of Siemens Mobility Division.

Siemens Mobility Division has conceived and completed three high-performance turnkey rail systems for Bangkok to date. In addition to the Blue Line, which has been operating since 2004, Siemens also delivered the Skytrain and the Airport Rail Link. A connection between the Blue Line and the Purple Line was inaugurated today. In 2016, Siemens received the order for 22 four-car metro trains for the city’s Green Line. Delivery of the first trains is scheduled for the coming year.

