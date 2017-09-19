Poetry Collection Showcases Strength of Character in Overcoming Trauma

“Sharing my poetry was a huge release for me as it felt like I was no longer hiding a debilitating secret. I desire for my words to be healing and an understanding for all who read it. I hope my words help others find the courage to speak up and tell their stories, release the shame and enable self-empowerment,”

Lynndel Schuurman knows how it feels to be silenced by one’s past and to remember the trauma of being sexually abused. She slowly found her voice through writing poetry, which she shares in Reclaiming Myself.

Sexual abuse often leaves its victims with a fractured body image and self-worth. The book aims to guide victims to a healthier state of mind and way of perceiving themselves. Having experienced the abuse herself, Schuurman allows the reader to feel her pain but at the same time makes the reader see her strength despite the struggle. Although there is no perfect way to help sexual abuse victims cope with the trauma, the book hopes to impart that being emotionally healed and reclaiming one’s body are achievable goals.

Schuurman says that writing poetry has become her avenue of expression when she started to remember memories. “Sharing my poetry was a huge release for me as it felt like I was no longer hiding a debilitating secret. I desire for my words to be healing and an understanding for all who read it. I hope my words help others find the courage to speak up and tell their stories, release the shame and enable self-empowerment,” she adds.





Reclaiming Myself

Written by Lynndel Schuurman

About the Author

Lynndel Schuurman is an advocate of a balanced well-being, where both mind and body are sound. In The Stillness Within, she incorporated different modalities that she has learned to help her heal and assist others. She is presently residing in British Columbia, Canada.

More information about the author and her work is available at www.authorlynndelschuurman.com.