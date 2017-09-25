Modevity Announces the Selection of their Araloc® Board Governance Platform by Fleetpride, Inc.

“In speaking with Corporate Secretaries and CIOs we understand the vital importance of providing a convenient and highly secure system and business process for board and executive management to get access to confidential content on mobile devices including the iPad, iPhone and Android platforms,”

Modevity, LLC, a leader in enterprise mobile content protection and distribution automation announced that their ARALOC board software solution was selected by FleetPride, Inc. Irving, Texas.

ARALOC Boardroom is the secure alternative to legacy, portal based, board governance products. ARALOC Platform highlights include; custom configured and branded native applications for any device, 256 bit AES content “at-rest” encryption, digital rights management controls, digital signatures, mobile content management, collaboration, board mobile communications and an easy-to-use agenda builder.

“The Modevity team is excited to support FleetPride’s Board of Directors with our ARALOC Boardroom system,” stated Mr. Thomas J. Canova, Co-Founder, and CMO of Modevity.

“In speaking with Corporate Secretaries and CIOs we understand the vital importance of providing a convenient and highly secure system and business process for board and executive management to get access to confidential content on mobile devices including the iPad, iPhone and Android platforms,” said Canova.

Modevity provides the ARALOC board meeting software platform on completely outsourced, software as a service (SaaS) basis to minimize an organization’s internal resources and capital expenditures. ARALOC is a cost effective way to secure and distribute confidential corporate digital content to mobile devices utilized by employees and stakeholders worldwide.



Modevity founded in 2004 is a leader in content distribution and protection solutions. Our ARALOC™ platform provides clients with a powerful mobile content distribution and protection with extensive rights management security controls and viewer tracking, reporting and analytics.

