Author Wrote a Guide Book for the Process of Repairing Breaks in Mind and Life Renewal

We have the power to shift those thoughts and experiences that appear “negative,” which cause unhappiness, discord and discontent. If we accept that we are the victim of others’ words/actions or what appear as “negatives,” negative feelings result that zap our energy, contaminate our happiness and dampen our hope. The book of Jule Gaige entitled “I Gave Up My Life to Find IT” can help us resolve the issues that appear to have held us in bondage to limitation, pain and unrest.

In her book, she shares her personal account on how to identify and repair the breaks in our mind that are the source of negative actions and words. This book also represents how the author’s journey to wholeness and realization of her real potential towards togetherness, peace and joy.

This book greatly shows greater and better purposes in life. What’s good and new about this book is that the author herself shares ideas as a guide through the process of repairing the breaks in our minds to renewal.

This is an inspiring book and highly-anticipated body, mind and spirit growth book that is highly recommended for readers of all ages especially for those individuals who wish to overcome the rough times.

The book “I Gave Up My Life to Find IT” has been exhibited at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print which was held last October 11, 2017.

I Gave Up My Life to Find IT

Written by and published by: Jule Gaige

Publication Date October 2005

Ebook price: 4.99; Available at: www.julegaige.com

About the Author

Jule Gaige achieved the standing of a successful lawyer and CPA, certified mediator, college lecturer, university teacher and seminar leader. In 1994, she followed her insight. Her writings describe her journey to wholeness beautifully and that our capacity is truly unlimited. Her book is filled with the divine message in Jule’s outpouring of understanding. She now lives all that she discovered and enjoys each moment, lovingly.