A Powerful and Liberating Book about Following God’s Path and Living beyond the Curse

“Beyond the Curse” by Pastor Ludie Lynch is an empowering and liberating book that shows readers how to live a full Christian life. It reaffirms God’s great love for humanity through the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus so that humanity will be redeemed of its sins and be free from the bondage of the curse.

The book combines teachings and passages from the scriptures that show readers how to live in the blessings of God. All of mankind have sinned and have thus fallen short of God’s grace, and in turn, eternal salvation – this is the curse that everyone carries. But all hope is not lost according to this book. By showing Christians and readers certain passages and teachings of the scriptures, readers can learn or relearn how to live in faith and experience God’s grace and blessings once again. More than that, readers can find comfort and relief from the affirmation of the ultimate price paid by Jesus for the redemption of sins and freedom from the bondage of the curse for all of humanity.

“Beyond the Curse” is an essential book for living a blessed and spiritually secure life. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017 will be an excellent opportunity to secure this powerful book.

Beyond the Curse

Written by Ludie Lynch Jr.

Published by Xlibris

Published date July 31, 2009

Paperback price: $15.99



About the author

Senior Pastor and Apostle Ludie Lynch Jr. was born April 10, 1950, in Delhi, Louisiana, the second of nine siblings of Jerutha and Ludie Lynch, Sr. A product of the Texas City public school system, Lynch attended Booker T. Washington High School in Texas City in 1968. Apostle Lynch attended Rhema Bible Institute while enrolled in their Correspondence School of Ministry.

Apostle Ludie met former Jackquline Denise Matthews while attending Bible Way Church of God In Christ in Los Angeles, California. They were married in December 1977. They have one son, Rickey Freeman, and a special nephew, Gary Lynch, whom they have adopted as their own.