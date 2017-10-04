One Woman’s Story of Faith and Forgiveness in the Wake of Tragedy

“This is more than a dramatic account of the brutal murder of missionary Edmund Fabian in Papua New Guinea. Rather, it is the account of decades of challenging work to bring the Bible to the Nabak people, providing a host of details that bring to life the joys and challenges of Bible translation. It becomes an account of the outworking of the gospel itself: forgiveness, faithfulness, joy in the midst of suffering, and the sheer triumph of God’s outrageous grace.”

“Outrageous Grace: A Story of Tragedy and Forgiveness” by Grace Fabian is a memoir recounting her decades of service as a missionary Bible translator in Papua New Guinea, and the disaster that nearly ended her mission.

Grace Fabian recounts how she met her husband, Edmund, a German national, and how their mutual passion for Bible translation brought them to a remote part of that south Pacific nation. They had been assigned to translate the Bible into the language of the local tribe, the Nabak. After nearly 24 years of effort, the end of the translation seemed as if it were in sight. As Edmund sat in his office translating 1 Corinthians 13, the famous love chapter, he was murdered by a Nabak man who had helped them with the translation.

Grace and her children struggled to cope with sudden loss and overwhelming grief of Edmund’s seemingly meaningless murder. In the aftermath of this horrid event, however, Grace and her children were able to forgive the murderer, as God forgives all sinners who seek Him. With God’s outrageous grace she and her children were able to overcome many obstacles, finish the translation, and experience a reconciliation with the Nabak people.

“Outrageous Grace: A Story of Tragedy and Forgiveness” is a book that can strengthen our faith and help us see light where once there was only darkness. “Outrageous Grace” features a section covering Edmund Fabian’s childhood as a German in Poland, and his experiences during and after World War II. The book is now available in a German and large-print version as well.

The book will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.

Outrageous Grace: A Story of Tragedy and Forgiveness

Written by Grace L. Fabian

Published by iUniverse

Published date June 5, 2013

Paperback price: $17.95



About the author

Grace L. Fabian, MA, DD, served with Wycliffe Bible Translators, first for seven years in Mexico and then in Papua New Guinea for almost three decades. The mother of four children and 11 grandchildren, Grace now lives in Pennsylvania, where she speaks, teaches, writes and makes a mean apple pie. Need more info? Check out GraceFabian.com #faithbyexample