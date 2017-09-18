Christie’s Education Launch Online Courses

This October Christie’s Education will launch new Online Courses, that will make the study of art history and the art market more accessible to students around the world. The digital platform will become Christie’s Education’s third pillar of learning, joining the Continuing Education programmes and Master’s degrees as routes to gain deeper understanding of the art world, whether to further careers, enhance knowledge, or explore passions.

“We are pleased to launch our new online course to a global audience”, said Guillaume Cerutti, Chief Executive Officer, Christie’s. “As the appreciation and appetite for art has grown around the world, there has been increasing interest and demand for understanding the industry and cultural context for collecting. As a wholly-owned subsidiary, Christie’s Education is an important part of our operations and this new, digital course will complement our existing, international programs. It is significant we are launching this during our events in Shanghai and recognizes that education is a vibrant part of our programs in the region.”

Online learning programmes will be available from within a dedicated web-based platform, providing weekly lectures enhanced with immersive video content with behind-the-scenes insight into the world’s leading auction house, and online classroom interaction with tutors.

The first online course will be ‘Inside the Global Art World’, available in English, Mandarin, and shortly thereafter in Arabic The five-week online course will start on 16 October 2017 and will aim to: give an in-depth understanding of the global art world, help to identify the various players with an understanding of their individual roles and their interactions with one another: artists, private dealers, galleries, collectors, auction houses, art fairs, biennials, and museums, give an understanding of the various types of collectors participating in the art market.

Additional courses on topics from art business to art appreciation will come online across 2018 and 2019.

