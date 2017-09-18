CEVA acquires 120 new vehicles in the UK

In order to further enhance its service offering to customers, CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s largest supply chain management companies, has signed a three year lease with Dawsonrentals|truck & trailer in the UK to provide 120 new vehicles to upgrade its vehicle fleet. Commencing this autumn, CEVA will introduce a series of IVECO Stralis tractor units into its operation to enhance efficiency, produce greater fuel economy and increase focus on sustainability through minimizing the impact of its fleet on the environment.

The 44 tonne gross vehicle weight vehicles are each fitted with sleeper cabs and will be distributed throughout the second half of this year across a number of CEVA’s operations, including in the Consumer Retail, Automotive and Healthcare sectors. They have been acquired to upgrade the current fleet to ensure that CEVA’s customers continue to receive the best possible service for their supply chains.

“We believe that our customers’ deliveries should be undertaken using the most modern and efficient equipment. By adding these state-of-the-art vehicles to our fleet, we will be able to operate with the very best equipment and enable us to manage our customers’ supply chains to the highest possible standards,” states CEVA’s Executive Vice President UK, Ireland and Nordics, Michael O’Donoghue.

Adds Dawsonrentals’ Managing Director, John Fletcher, "Dawsonrentals’ unique structure means we can react quickly to customer needs. Having understood CEVA’s focus on reliability, support and fuel performance, both for economy and environmental reasons, we were able to recommend the right vehicle package, and as importantly, move fast to secure trucks with a very specific spec and mobilise the whole project on time within a mutually acceptable contracted price.”

