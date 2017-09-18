Born to Thrive: An Ordinary Man’s Story of an Extraordinary Life

The saying “adversity makes a person stronger” is true for the late war veteran, Edgar Brown, who passed away February of this year. The story of how he survived the Great Depression and World War II are detailed in his memoir, Of Raincrows and Ivy Leaves, cowritten by his wife Judith A. Brown.

Edgar Brown was born during the Great Depression. His life wasn’t easy but he faced his struggles head on. At a very young age, he expressed his interest in helping disadvantaged and handicapped children. After college, he became a pilot during the Second World War and quickly became an officer.



After his service in the navy, he became a school psychological examiner and administrator. He and his first wife divorced, and not long afterward he married Judith Brown. He and Judith met at a school facility they were both working for at the time.



Edgar Brown’s life was a testament of the strength of humanity’s determination to live for others and for themselves.



About the Author



Edgar Brown was a World War II veteran, a music teacher, a mental health professional, school psychological examiner, and special education administrator. He is survived by his wife and coauthor, Judith Brown, EdD, and was an educator for several years.

