Epic Story Highlights Ancient History of Mayan Civilization

Marjorie Bicknell Johnson takes her fascination and knowledge of Mayan civilization to the next level in her fiction book entitled Lost Jade of the Maya.



In Lost Jade of the Maya, the author features the rich culture of the Mayan people. She tells the brave story of Chanla Pesh, an archaeology teacher and a shaman with a great ancestral background: she is the descendant of a Mayan king. With her expansive knowledge about Mayan civilization, she is given the difficult job of finding the lost Mayan jade. The danger arises when the gods of Xibalba try to stand in her way, and other seekers of the gem plot to get rid of her before she lays her hands on the precious object.



“In addition to sound character development, the author provides vivid descriptions of scene and culture. I had the opportunity to read an early review copy gifted by the author and found it to be an excellent read,” says an Amazon reader who gave a five-star rating for the book.



Lost Jade of the Maya is available in selected online bookstores.





Lost Jade of the Maya

Written by Marjorie Bicknell Johnson

Kindle | $4.95

Paperback | $21.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Marjorie Bicknell Johnson is a small-aircraft pilot and mathematician specializing in Fibonacci numbers. She frequently travels to Central America, particularly in Yucatan and Guatemala. In her visits to the ancient Mayan ruins, she gained knowledge of the rich Mayan history. Marjorie Johnson has also published two other books entitled Jaguar Princess: The Last Maya Shaman and Bird Watcher. She lives in Northern California with her husband, Frank.

To know more about the author and her book, visit the author’s website at www.lostjadeofthemaya.com.