Nebraska Author Injects Humor in Contemporary Sci-Fi Novel

Uncle Mike, who is a poet and a published author, entertains his readers with the nationwide release of his new book, Quasar.



Set in an inconspicuous bar in New Orleans, the story is compartmentalized in conversations among groups of customers. In here, readers will find a curious and fascinating set of characters, including an attractive waitress, men in suits, a bunch of gay men, a mortician, and a lawyer. Their conversations range from same-sex preference to overpopulation to a mind-blowing discovery that can address one of the world’s worst problems.



Quasar is a though-provoking read that will make readers ponder on their present situations and will let their minds explore the what-ifs and could-have-beens regarding the phenomena happening in the universe. Filled with humor and scientific theories, these pages will keep the readers laughing and, at the same time, contemplating until the end.





Quasar

Written by Uncle Mike

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $21.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Uncle Mike, who is a former welder, is a poet and a writer. He loves writing stories that are packed with humor—enjoyed by the old and young alike. An art and science enthusiast, Uncle Mike also published few other works, including Time Keepers and Eye of the Sleeping Dragon.



More information about the author and his work is available on his website, www.unclemikeschaible.com.

